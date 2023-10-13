‘Moronic’ podcast take has infuriated football fans everywhere

Podcasters can be known for their controversial takes, but one football pod has angered footy fans everywhere with their opinion on supporting a team.

The clip that has gone viral is from the Half A Yard TV podcast hosted by Hass, Omz and Omar where the trio discussed whether a football fan can only support one team or whether they can support multiple ones in different leagues.

It came after Omar initially questioned why Queens Park Rangers fans support their team.

"This might be controversial but I don't think you can proper[ly] be into football and like only support that team," co-host Hass said.



"You gotta have like a Premier League [team], someone that you enjoy in the Prem something like that."

He said "I can't be an Accrington Stanley fan," referring to the League Two side.

While one of the co-hosts Omz appeared to disagree, the third co-host Omar explained why they sided with Hass's take.

"It's facts because abroad that's what happens, they have their normal team but then they support a Real Madrid or Barcelona."

To counter, Omz noted how he's a Manchester United fan and "would still be" in the hypothetical scenario that the team got regulated to the Championship.

The pair conceded this point, though Omar noted Man Utd's "history," with Omz disagreeing that the history of the team isn't a factor in whether you would continue to support them if they were regulated into a lower league.

Hass also mentioned how QPR have previously been in the Premier League.

"You could never write off these teams - remember Leicester when they won the league," Omz added.

This conversation has since been viewed over 8.1m times on Twitter/X, and has provoked a lot of reaction - and it's fair to say many football fans disagree with the idea of supporting more than one team for each league.

Here are some of the angry responses:

































In response to the backlash, the podcast's Twitter account tweeted: "I guess this take was controversial… " with the awkward monkey side eye puppet meme.











