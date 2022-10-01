Forget the chess world, there is a new cheating scandal in town and this time it's in the world of poker tournaments.

During a televised World Poker Tour event on Friday, Garrett ‘Gman’ Adelstein accused his opponent Robbi Jade Lew after she won a huge hand with what many poker players would consider to be a poor set of cards.

During a head-to-head Garrett asked Robbi if she wanted to go all in which she did much to the shock of the commentators who questioned if there was a problem with the graphics on their screens. However, the most shocking part of this move from Robbi that her best card was a Jack high which remarkably saw her win the hand.

Garrett had been hoping for a straight, a flush, or even a straight flush on the river (aka the final card) which would have seen him win given the cards that he already had in his hand.

However, Garrett blanked despite the river being run twice meaning that Robbi won with a Jack high. The aftermath saw Garrett give his fellow player a deathly stare with the commentators noting that he would usually congratulate an opponent if someone made a call like that.

After a few moments silence, he said: "I don’t understand what’s happening right now." Robbi responded by saying: "If my Jack wasn’t a club, I would have been out," which prompted Garret to ask her to elaborate on her point which she didn't but did admit that she thought he was on an ace high. There are numerous scenarios in which Lew could have conceived that she could have won and why she decided to match Adelstein's hand with such a poor set of cards but in the end, she won because of pure luck.

The pair then went had had a private conversation where Lew unusually agreed to give Adelstein the money back that he had just lost in the hand. As she returned to the table Lew said: "I said that I wanted minimal destruction and asked, ‘What is going to make you happy?' He said, ‘To give me my money back.'” Lew also claimed that she misread the third card (aka The Turn) and presumed that she had a jack-three pair which would have saw her win.

In a lengthy statement posted after the game, Adelstein laid out why he believed that Lew was cheating. He claimed that the call didn't match with her previous betting patterns. In a similar claim to the ones aimed at chess grandmaster Hans Neimann, Adelstein said that Lew may have had a vibrating device on her which told her if she had the best cards.









Lew has responded to the accusations. In a tweet, she wrote: "I read the man and make a hero call after he shoves on a turned brick card. Get over it.

I’ll say it again like I’ve said it before: 'I’m not playing nice in the sandbox anymore.' Make it right @GmanPoker

"Or don’t. #IDGAF I’ve already moved on. I’ll make it back either way."

She added: "Garrett blocked me. Guilty as charged. What an honest man. He cornered me & threatened me. If he has the audacity to give me the death stare ON camera, picture what it’s like OFF camera. I was pulled out of the game & forced to speak to him in a dark hallway. Full details to come."

