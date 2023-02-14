Pornhub's Super Bowl stats show what America was watching alongside the big game

Pornhub has released its annual Super Bowl statistics that reveal what people were watching, and getting off to, during the big game.

With more than 100 million people tuning into Sunday night’s NFL game, it may seem like most of the US was glued to their TV.

But according to Pornhub, the world’s largest adult entertainment site, people were still interested in watching adult content, especially football-themed porn.

Search terms like “Super Bowl” and “Super Bowl party" increased by 4,421 per cent and 1,861 per cent respectively.

Other terms like “naked football” and “nude sports” also increased by more than 50 per cent, including events such as the lingerie football league.

But most notably, the analytics provided some interesting insight into how Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans were dealing with stress throughout the game.

For the first three-quarters of the game, the Chiefs were down against the Eagles and Pornhub shows that people in Missouri were visiting the site more than people in Pennsylvania.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

During Rihanna’s Halftime performance, people in Missouri turned toward Pornhub while people in Pennslyvania decided to watch the musician’s performance.

By the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs managed to score two touchdowns with just minutes left in the game, people in Pennsylvania chose to visit Pornhub, especially around 10 pm when the game was ending.

No doubt, Chiefs fans were celebrating their win while Eagle fans were handling their frustration in private.

But according to Pornhub, after the game, Missouri traffic surged.

Overall, viewership in Pennsylvania declined by 27 per cent and in Missouri by 26 per cent. However, Washington DC had the largest drop in viewership by 45 per cent.

Pornhub, which receives 130 million daily visitors per day, said their overall traffic dropped by 22 per cent this Super Bowl.

In the past, the website saw the largest decline in traffic during the 2016 Super Bowl between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.