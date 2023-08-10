Bayern Munich might be on the verge of buying England captain Harry Kane in a sensational €100m deal – but it has just made two very different signings.

The German football club has just announced that Prime, the energy drink created by YouTube personality KSI and Logan Paul, is its “hydration sponsor”.

The multi-year deal will see Prime Hydration sold at the Allianz Arena on match days, and the brand plans to expand retail operations in the German market later in the year and launch FC Bayern X Prime limited edition bottles.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“FC Bayern is delighted to partner with Prime and bring the company to the German market.” said executive board member Andreas Jung. “This partnership with a young, dynamic brand confirms our global growth and aims to reach a new audience for FC Bayern.”

“It has been truly special to watch Prime grow so exponentially over the last year, but growth doesn’t happen without partners like FC Bayern Munich,” said Prime co-founders, Logan Paul and KSI, in a statement.

“We are so excited to work with such an established and successful group of individuals and we look forward to hydrating all parts of this star club.”

Prime has drawn criticism in recent months after doctors said it contained too much caffeine for children under the age of 16 – one of its major markets – to drink in large quantities.

The Prime website and Prime Energy label both warn that the drink is not recommended for children under age 18, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant women or women who are nursing.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer even called on regulators to investigate the company.

The drink brand has become so popular, particularly with children and teenagers, that they are often being sold for 10 times their retail price on eBay. There is now even a tracker app that allows customers to verify stock before visiting stores.

On Twitter last year, KSI – real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – added that the beverage was being sold on the “black market”.

The YouTuber shared screenshots of bottles being sold for £15 on eBay and said: “This annoys me so much. We’re trying so hard to increase the supply as much as possible to try and combat the black-market selling.

“Me and Logan ain’t made any money from Prime. It’s all going back into the business to increase the supply. We’re trying people.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



