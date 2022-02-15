Simone Biles has announced her engagement to NFL star Jonathan Owens after two years of dating.

The 24-year-old US Olympic gymnast posted some heartwarming snaps to her 6.8m followers on Instagram of the moment the 26-year-old Houston Texans player popped the question.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote to accompany the several photos which show Owens down on one knee inside a gazebo as a shocked and smiley Biles accepted his proposal, with the pair sharing a kiss afterwards.



"I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3."

Owens also shared the same snaps to his Instagram with the caption: "Woke up this morning with a fiancée."









"Ready for forever with you," Owens replied to his fiancée's post along with a heart emoji.

Of course, there were plenty of people congratulating the happy couple - including some celebrities and athletes you may recognise.

Reese Witherspoon sent well wishes and wrote: "Oh Congratulations!! how wonderful!."

"YOOOOOOOOO CONGRATS!!" Fellow Olympic gymnast, Laurie Hernandez wrote, as well as Sunisa Lee, another Olympic gymnast who shared her excitement at the news: "IM SCREAMING IM SO HAPPY."

Fans of the four-time Olympic gold medallist couldn't contain their excitement in the comments section either.

One person wrote: "AHHH! SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS! CONGRATS!!"

"I AM SCREAMING SO HAPPY FOR YOU," another person said.

Someone else added: "Omg!!!!!! Congratulations to you two lovebirds!"

"This is the best news ever!!!" a fourth person replied.

The newly engaged couple first began dating just before the Covid pandemic began in March 2020.

"He would say I slid into his DMs"’ she revealed to Wall Street Journal. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he’s pretty cute,' so I said hi.

"And then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

Owens also shared his perspective with Texas Monthly on getting to know Biles as the pandemic stopped the world - and her busy schedule as a result.

"It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything," he said.

"So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful."

