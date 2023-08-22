Spain's Jorge Vilda appears to grope female coaching staff during World Cup Final

Footage of Spain coach Jorge Vilda appearing to touch a female staff member inappropriately during the World Cup final has emerged.

The moment came after Olga Carmona scored the goal that proved to be the winner during Sunday’s (August 20) 1-0 win against England.

Since then, people have returned to the clip of head coach Jorge Vilda appearing to touch a female staff member inappropriately.

Spanish staff celebrated after the goal, but Vilda’s arm appeared to linger on his colleague’s breast for longer before returning to her shoulder.

Vilda is a controversial figure in Spanish football. In 2022, a total of 15 players in the squad sent an email resigning from the national team – with the support of stars Alexia Putellas, Hermoso and Irene Paredes.

His methods have been questioned since then. The Athletic reported that until four years ago, there was a rule from the top that players were not permitted to lock the doors of their hotel rooms at night on international duty until the manager had come over and checked everything.

It comes after Luis Rubiales, the Spanish Federation (RFEF) president, was up at the podium congratulating members of the squad following their 1-0 victory over England, when he grabbed midfielder Jenni Hermoso and planted an elated kiss on her lips.

She admitted during an Instagram live broadcast: “Eh… Yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

The moment was instantly condemned by viewers and social media users, and Hermoso, 33, was later asked how she felt about his behaviour.

Rubiales has been unrepentant over his actions, dismissing the criticism as “idiotic” and even making a joke about marrying the player.

