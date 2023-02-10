The cheapest ticket to watch the Super Bowl costs a staggering amount

There’s a lot to look forward to at Super Bowl LVII from the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, to Rihanna’s halftime show - and ticket sellers know that.

That’s why they’ve priced the cheapest tickets at a staggering $3,500 per person.

To sit in section 403 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the highest seating available) will cost you $3,720 per person on the Super Bowl’s official retailer On Location.

Slightly cheaper tickets are available on other retailers like Ticketmaster, where a seat in section 438 will run you $3500, or Vivid Seats, where seats in section 420 are going for $3531.

The extraordinary price of tickets has come under fire the past couple of Super Bowls, especially recently, given the cost of living crisis.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median yearly income in the US is $54,132 per year.

This means for a person looking to buy two tickets to the Super Bowl, it would cost them four paychecks, or two months' salary assuming they’re paid biweekly.

State Farm Stadium can host approximately 64,000 people and at the moment there are only a few thousand tickets left.

Most of the seats left are nose bleeds or seats close to the field which can go anywhere from $4400 to $15,840. And if you’re looking for a luxurious box suite you’re looking at a $1 to $2 million purchase.

Or if you're a die-hard fan hoping to win a free ticket you can only hope a company like Verizon or Hollywood Casino chooses you.

The $3500 may seem like a lofty price but that number is actually lower than tickets on Sunday when they were initially going for $6000.

