As the 2022 World Cup is approaching, a supercomputer has predicted what the tournament's outcome will be - and it looks like there could be more heartbreak in store for England.

The experiment conducted by BCA research sampled matches from the last four World Cups alongside FIFA ratings of the national teams to provide their footy forecast.

Going into the World Cup, the Three Lions have had a spate of winless games - six to be exact - but (luckily for them) these matches are not part of the research.

Though despite this, the supercomputer believes history will repeat itself as England is predicted to reach the semi-finals like their previous 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia and at the 2020 Euros.

But this time, the research points to them being defeated by Portugal on penalties, echoing when England was knocked out of the 2006 World Cup by Portugal in the quarter-finals in a match where Wayne Rooney was sent off in the second half that led to Cristiano Ronaldo's infamous wink.

To reach the quarter-finals, BCA research believes England will win their group (B) and go on to defeat Senegal in the last 16 and then win against Mexico in the quarter-finals.

Although Portugal is projected to make it to the final on December 18, there won't be any celebrating for Ronaldo as the supercomputer predicts that his side will be defeated by Argentina.

While recent matches like their 34-match unbeaten run are not part of the research, the country's previous World Cup performances and FIFA ranking put them on top.

What's more exciting is also the prospect fans would see footy legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play against each other in a big tournament final - especially since Messi has said this will be his last World Cup campaign.

Guess we will have to wait and see if the supercomputer's predictions come true when the World Cup commences in Qatar on November 20.

