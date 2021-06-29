Switzerland fan’s range of emotions goes viral during the Euro 2020 thriller with France

Euro 2020 erupted into a bonanza of goals on Monday as 14 goals were scored in just two games, providing us with one of the biggest upsets in recent football history.

The afternoon game between Spain and Croatia finished 5-3 to the Spanish and featured some truly absurd and brilliant moments. However, the evening match, which saw world champions and tournament favourites France take on Switzerland, provided the true drama.

The Swiss were 1-0 up at half-time but France returned for the second half determined not to lose and were soon 3-1 up, thanks to some fantastic goals from Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba. However, France got complacent and Switzerland managed to fire back with two more goals and sent the game to extra-time and eventually penalties. Both teams were clinical in the shootout and ultimately it was France’s wonder boy Kylian Mbappe who missed the crucial penalty to send the French crashing out.

It might sound like a cliche but it was truly a game that had everything and, from a Swiss perspective, there was a whole range of emotions to process. The agony and the ecstasy were encapsulated by one Switzerland fan in the stadium in Bucharest who, within a matter of minutes, had gone from burying his head in his replica shirt to somehow losing the shirt and screaming bare-chested as if he was involved in an intense spa session.

His very pure, passionate and visceral reaction was a perfect example of what football can do to somebody. Sure enough, his face and range of emotions were all over social media as people revelled in his joy and despair.

Arguably the best tweet about this man was from Timothy Burke who soundtracked in to ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ by Whitney Houston.

In contrast, here is a French fan who was enjoying life and drumming away with his fans until Switzerland scored their first goal. Little did he know that it would only get worse from there.

Switzerland will now play Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday. We can only hope for their now most famous fan’s sake that this match is less of a rollercoaster than last night’s affair.