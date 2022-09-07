Australian bare-knuckle fighter Tai Emery shocked spectators in Thailand after she flashed her breasts at them following a devastating knockout victory on Saturday.

35-year-old Emery was making her debut in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and made swift work of her veteran opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai, knocking her out in the first round.

After being declared the winner, Emery scaled the ropes and lifted her top and revealed her exposed breasts to the crowd who were audibly shocked by what they saw.

"Interesting celebration right there, haven‘t seen that one before!" said one of the commentators as Emery revelled in her victory.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship did upload an uncensored video to their Instagram before it was swiftly deleted for violating the social media site's nudity policy.

It was later reshared, this time with Emery's breasts censored, sheepishly adding in the caption: "IG didn’t like that first one."





Emery is not just a bare-knuckle fighter. She is also a former American Football player, is an Instagram influencer with more than 52,000 followers and is also an OnlyFans model.

The was her debut in the bare-knuckle fighting world having previously lost two amateur fights in MMA.

