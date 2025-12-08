Trump claims Zelensky hasn't read the peace proposal: 'I'm a little disappointed'

US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky still hasn’t read the US-backed peace proposal intended to end the war with Russia.

Speaking to reporters at the Kennedy Center Honours, Trump said he was “a little bit disappointed” that Zelensky had not yet read the peace agreement claiming, “his people love it, but he hasn’t."

The comment comes after three days of talks between Ukrainian and US negotiators ended without a deal.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials insist they remain committed to continued negotiations, even as European partners prepare fresh high-level discussions in London.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.