Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says Donald Trump became “furious” with her after she joined a petition demanding the full release of files related to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview previewed on 60 Minutes, Greene recalls Trump warning that the move “was going to hurt people.”

She defended her stance, arguing survivors of Epstein deserve transparency, and rejected Trump’s subsequent call of her a “traitor.”

The dramatic rift has underscored rising tensions in the GOP ahead of the long-awaited unsealing of the Epstein case files.

