FPL players spark debate for asking what happens to points after Tom Lockyer collapse

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is in a stable condition after it was confirmed the defender suffered. acardiac arrest during the Premier League game with Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Welsh international collapsed with the scores at 1-1 between the sides at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium. After being attended to by medical personnel all the players left the pitch and the game was eventually abandoned.

Both sets of players returned to the pitch to applaud those in attendance, with Luton manager Rob Edwards walking around the pitch with tears in his eyes to thank all four sides of the stadium.

Although the entire footballing world wished Lockyer and his family all the best, some fans' attentions were turned to the Fantasy Premier League game. Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, who had scored in the match, was one of the most transferred in players of the week and FPL players were concerned that they might lose out on the points if the game is replayed in the future.

Although curiosity is natural when something like this happens, many felt that this wasn't the right time to be asking about such things and Lockyer's well-being was of far more concern.

One person wrote: "The worst thing about football is that few people are more worried about #FPL points not about the situation with Tom Lockyer. Hope he gets better soon."

Another said: "Anyone tweeting 'what happens to Solanke points?' or similiar can get to f**k. Seriously there was concern for a man's life."

A third said: "Tom Lockyer has collapsed on the pitch, leading to a match being abandoned, and I’m seeing people on the timeline ask what happens to their Solanke FPL points."

A fourth added: "I don’t care about my Solanke points, I don’t care about transferring out Haaland for him all I care about right now is Tom Lockyer. Thoughts & prayers with him at this time."

However, some felt that questioning what would happen to the points in the game was a perfectly natural thing to do as these types of occurrences are rare and seldom happen in Premier League games.

One person said: "Best wishes to Tom Lockyer, his welfare is OBVIOUSLY more important than our FPL points. …but I’m still interested in what happens to our FPL points, and that’s OK. Absolutely bizarre to claim otherwise."

A second added: "Just because someone asked about the FPL situation regarding the Bournemouth / Luton game doesn’t mean they don’t care about Tom Lockyer by the way."

A third wrote: "At the risk of upsetting anyone People are allowed to politely ponder about FPL implications without it being deemed offensive/inappropriate. I’m sure everyone is thinking of Tom Lockyer and sometimes talking about something meaningless helps keep your mind at ease."

The FPL game is yet to announce what will happen and the Premier League is yet to confirm what will happen to the fixture although a replay is highly likely.

