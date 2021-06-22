Trans BMX rider once vowed to burn US flag on Olympic medal podium

A transgender woman who qualified as an alternate for Team USA’s BMX freestyle event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games once said she wanted to compete so she could “burn a US flag on the podium.”

Chelsea Wolfe from Florida has been BMX racing from the age of six, and started competing in freestyle competitions in her home state in 2014.

In 2019, she placed third at both the US National and Pan-American Championships.

As an alternate, Wolfe could have a chance to compete in the games if teammates Hannah Roberts and Perris Benegas are unable to.

The 28-year-old announced her qualification on her Instagram page with the caption:

“I am positively a different person than when I set off on this journey and I’m so grateful for every experience along the way and I’m so excited and honoured to keep working so I’m ready to shred in Tokyo in case I’m needed.”

This is statement departs from a different tone used by Wolfe in a deleted Facebook post last year, where she revealed her intentions for qualifying, Fox News reported.

“My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium,” Wolfe reportedly wrote on March 25, 2020.

“This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children.”

She reportedly shared her message with an article about how the Trump administration believes trans girls should be treated as biological males.

When approached for comment on the deleted post, Wolfe told Fox News “Anyone who thinks that I don’t care about the United States is sorely mistaken.”

“One of the reasons why I work so hard to represent the United States in international competition is to show the world that this country has morals and values, that it’s not all of the bad things that we’re known for,” Wolfe added.

“I take a stand against fascism because I care about this country and I’m not going to let it fall into the hands of fascists after so many people have fought and sacrificed to prevent fascism from taking hold abroad.

“As a citizen who wants to be proud of my home country, I’m sure as hell not going to let it take hold here.”

Despite her response, Wolfe’s words have sparked fury amongst US conservatives.

We’ll find out whether Wolfe has a chance to compete when the Tokyo Olympic Games start on July 23.