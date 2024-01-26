Vince McMahon news live - Former WWE CEO vows to "vigorously defend himself"

Former WWE owner Vince McMahon has been accused of sexual trafficking by a former employee who he groomed, assaulted and passed around to colleagues between 2019 and 2022.

In a new lawsuit, filed on Thursday, Janel Grant claims that after be befriended her in 2019, McMahon engaged in an almost boundary-free sexual relationship with her where she was raped at the WWE HQ, abused with sex toys named after wrestlers and offered to other employees as part of contract negotiations.

The claims against McMahon were investigated by the WWE board in 2022, after McMahon had stepped down as CEO and taken a new role as Executive Chairman of the promotion's parent company TKO Group Holdings, which formed a highly lucrative merger with WWE and UFC in 2023.

A spokesperson for TKO said in a statement: "Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally."

Chris Jericho likes tweet demanding outrage over allegations. Former WWE superstar and current AEW wrestler, Chris Jericho, who faced accusations of sexual misconduct in December reportedly liked a post that read: "I expect the same level of scrutiny for Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon as we saw in the Chris Jericho case and the controversial Nic Hausman report. This casts a shadow over both TKO and WWE, just days before the highly anticipated rumble event. It’s reminiscent of the challenges AEW faced before World’s End.”

Can TKO force Vince McMahon out? It remains unclear whether McMahon can be fired from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO or if he'll have to resign if the allegations are deemed to be true. Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston cites the TKO Certificate of Incorporation which reads: "7.2 Executive Chair. Notwithstanding Section 7.1(b), Vincent K. McMahon shall serve as the Executive Chair of the Board (the “Executive Chair”) until the earliest of his death, resignation or Incapacitation. Any vacancy of the Executive Chair (which, if Mr. McMahon is the initial Executive Chair, shall initially only occur upon the death, resignation or Incapacity of Mr. McMahon) shall be filled by the Board by the affirmative vote of a majority of the Directors."

Stephanie McMahon promo where she implies she was trafficked resurfaces A disturbing promo delivered by McMahon's daughter, Stephanie during a 2003 Smackdown storyline has resurfaced, where she implies that she was trafficked by her own father when she was just 17.

Lance Storm calls for McMahon to be "gone and done" Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team champion Lance Storm said: ""I think there needs to be a legitimate cleaning house of anyone who covered anything up, who knew about this. This is absolutely disgustingly horrible and Vince McMahon needs to be gone and done. And I hope there's criminal charges brought if any of this is even remotely true."