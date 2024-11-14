Someone paid $2million for VIP tickets to Mike Tyson v Jake Paul fight

Someone has paid $2 million for a VIP ticket package to the Mike Tyson v Jake Paul boxing fight, but what do they actually get?

On Friday 15 November, boxing legend Tyson will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in a fight held in Texas. The hotly-anticipated bout will be live-streamed by Netflix and pundits have been making their predictions on the outcome.

Millions of viewers are predicted to tune in, but for some who really wanted to be there in person, they have spent $2 million on a ticket package to get them up close to the action.

TorkLaw, a personal injury law firm based in the US, is reported to be the buyer and its 10 guests will get a one-of-a-kind VIP package that entitles them to lots of bonuses.

The package includes a pre-fight locker room visit and a “specially built ringside suite” that raises two of the guests above the rest of the crowd for a perfect view of the action.

In addition, they will receive a personal escort, autographed boxing gloves, a two-night hotel stay and access to the press conference, weigh-ins and other pre-fight events.

A press release explained the so-called “MVP Owner’s Experience” package, “will offer unparalleled seats, access and amenities during fight week and on fight night”.

They continue: “The $2 million experience is anchored by two ringside apron seats (owner’s seats) that have never been offered in boxing before, as well as four first row floor seats, and four second row floor seats for the event.

“The fight night experience includes an exclusive stadium arrival experience, security and escort during the night.

“It includes a pre-fight in locker room photo with each of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, gloves signed by both fighters, a private green room with a top shelf open bar and all-inclusive food menu, and a post-fight in-ring photo opportunity for the group.”

