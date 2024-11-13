Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, the controversial boxing match that's taking place at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas on November 16, is now just days away and pundits have been piling in with their predictions of how the fight will go.

It will be the first event of its kind to be live streamed on Netflix.

The boxing match was due to take place in July but had to be postponed after Tyson sustained an ulcer flare-up which meant he could not fight.

The bout got rescheduled to November 16 and ever since the fight was announced back in March, opinions have been flying around as to how the fight will go.

During his professional career from 1985-2005, Tyson ended with a record of 50-6, including 44 knockouts.

Paul's current record since he started in 2018 is 10-1 and his one loss was in 2023 against Tommy Fury, brother of Tyson Fury, by split decision.

Will Paul have the advantage because he is 31 years younger than Tyson and his opponent has had health scares in the lead up to the fight?

Or will former world heavyweight champion Tyson be able to defeat Paul with his power and experience?

This is what a number of pundits have predicted ahead of the fight.

Pundits have been predicting who will win between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul / Sarah Stier, Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua: Paul win.

"The only thing I'm worried about is Father Time. That's the only thing that's never been beat and Tyson, he's older now. I think Jake Paul because of youth. That's the only thing - because of the youth," Joshua said about the fight.

KSI: Paul win.



"I still think he's going to absolutely destroy Mike Tyson because Mike Tyson is old as f**k," he said in a YouTube video, despite saying Paul looked "awful".

Lennox Lewis: Tyson win.



He told FOX 29 in Philadelphia in April: "Mike Tyson's gonna win. You can fight somebody like that and do well because the person you're fighting is not a true fighter and there are a hundred things that you've forgotten that he's learning."

Bob Arum, Top Rank CEO: Paul win.



"A 58-year-old guy, no matter how good they were, no matter how athletic they were, is not gonna be able to fight,” he said in an interview with Johnny Boy Boxing. "I hope Mike doesn't get hurt but I really give him relatively no chance.

Buster Douglas: Tyson win.



"I don't think there will be much of a boxing career left for Paul afterwards. I think once Mike gets rid of him, that's it for his boxing career," he said in an interview with Gambling Zone.

Roy Jones Jr: Tyson win.



"I think it's a great opportunity for both fighters but I still think Mike is gonna be a little bit too much for Jake," he said in an interview with FightHype.

Tyson Fury: Tyson win.



The former world heavyweight champion said: "Listen, if Mike Tyson hits anybody, I don't care if he's 90, he's going to knock him out, isn't he? He's 'Iron' Mike Tyson, the baddest man on the planet. And Jake Paul, he's very experienced now and he's had a lot of tough fights and good fights. But obviously, I have to back Mike Tyson; I'm named after the legend. I'm backing Mike for the knockout! Come on, Mike!"

Logan Paul: Tyson win.

Perhaps surprisingly, Jake's big brother Logan believes that Tyson will come out on top in the fight. His verdict was revealed in a YouTube video this summer, which was posted to Jake's YouTube page and saw Logan hooked up to a lie detector. When Logan was hooked up to the machine, Jake asked him: "Do you believe that I will actually beat Mike Tyson?"



However, when Logan nodded, red lights showed on the machine and appeared to show that Jake was lying.

Jake was later hooked up to the machine, and he didn't seem to confident that he'd beat Tyson either...

