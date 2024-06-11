The best places to watch the Euros 2024 in London

It’s a special time to be in London, when the sun is out and England are playing. The capital really comes alive when the football is on, and Euro 2024 promises to be no different.

This year, Gareth Southgate’s side go into the tournament as one of the favourites, with a squad stacked with quality and some of the finest players in the world lining up for the Three Lions.

Of course, it’s not just England. Things begin with Scotland playing Germany on 14 June, with England's first game coming against Serbia on June 16.

Then, the round of 16 begins on June 29, with the semi finals on July 9 and 10, before the final takes place on July 14.

Londoners are spoiled for choice when it comes to places to watch games – here are our picks of the best places to watch Euro 2024 games in the capital.

*Whatever you do, make sure you book well in advance because everywhere will fill up very quickly, and many venues will have sold out ahead of time. Some venues are only playing specific games, too, so be sure to check before heading down*

Big Penny Social – Walthamstow

Big Penny Social in Walthamstow is the UK’s biggest beer hall and will be showing every match on three huge HD screens. As well as the games, there'll be a house band, more than 100 beer taps to satisfy demand and 'pyrotechnics' going off during big moments.

Boxpark – Shoreditch, Wembley and Croydon

As ever, Boxpark 's venues in Shoreditch, Wembley and Croydon are some of the liveliest spots to catch the action anywhere in the country. The Wembley and Croydon venues can hold up to 1,200 capacity, and you can guarantee the place will be rocking for England matches.

Vinegar Yard – London Bridge

For larger groups, Vinegar Yard right by London Bridge Station will be showing matches on its big al fresco screen (bear in mind that tickets can only be bought here in groups of eight).

Greenwood – Victoria

Greenwood

For an inside option, one of the best sports bars in the city is open now for bookings, with Greenwood in Victoria offering a smart spot to take in the action.

Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea

Watch the games and enjoy a culinary treat while you’re at it, with Cinnamon Kitchen in Battersea, with a menu of delicious Indian dishes overseen by executive chef Vivek Singh. As well as showing the game and offering great food, the venue is offering the chance for guests to place a bet on their favourite team and win 50 per cent off of their final bill.

Clapham Grand

One of the most eclectic event spaces in the city is gearing up for another major tournament, with Clapham Grand showing all England games during the Euros.

The venue has one of the liveliest places to catch England in action over recent years and the games will be beamed onto the 25ft screen again this summer.

Hotel Mundial – Hoxton Docks

The team at cult football magazine Mundial are hosting football fans during the tournament this year at Hotel Mundial, a pop-up venue located at Hoxton Docks. Every game will be screened there, and it’s not just the games to look out for either – look out for DJ sets, gaming areas, parties after games and even a fanzine creation day.

Between the Bridges - South Bank

Head down to the South Bank to watch England games at Between the Bridges. It’s a great place to grab great street food, watch on the three big video walls and take in the atmosphere. Tickets are required and if you’re after one of the unreserved seats it’s recommended to head down early.

Peckham Levels

It’s one of the most dependable nights out in the capital when the football isn’t on, we’d argue, and Peckham Levels is sure to be a great place to watch all the England games this year. The action will be screened on five screens in the bar and food hall during matches.

