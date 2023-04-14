Ryan Reynolds wishes Rob McElhenney 'happy birthday' with a song mocking his surname

Ryan Reynolds loves a good old troll, so for the birthday of his showbiz pal and fellow Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney, he created special video tribute.

Both Reynolds and McElhenney witnessed their club win a dramatic match against rivals Notts County to go top-of-the-table of the National League on Monday, with the help of a crucial late penalty save from goalkeeper Ben Foster.

So to mark McElhenney's birthday on April 14, Reynolds enlisted the help of number of actors, Wrexham fans, locals, with club staff also joining in on the sing-song.

Before you assume that it's perhaps a traditional "happy birthday" they're all singing, you would be mistaken.

Instead Reynold decided to was the perfect opportunity to educate everyone on how to pronounce McElhenney's surname.

"Pronouncing all those Ns and Es and Hs can perplex ‘em,” sings Reynolds who thoughtfully created a handy guid “from all your mates in Wrexham”.

"First it's Mackle like a tackle when we taken 'em to the ground/ Then Henney like the penny that he's in for with the pound."

"You'll probably f*** it up but give it a try."

At the end of the video, a "2-1" score was updated as a cheeky nod to the ongoing trolls the pair do to each other.

"A birthday card might have been easier. Happy Birthday @remcelhenney," Reynold tweeted alongside the video.

The Deadpool actor also encouraged Wrexham fans to chant the song at matches: "Would be a real shame if this became a @wrexham_afc Racecourse chant."

As things currently stand, Wrexham are at the top of the National League, and if they remain there the side will be promoted to League Two - so it's easy to imagine fans chanting McElhenney's dedicated surname song if they achieve this.

Elsewhere, Reynolds and McElhenney were awarded the Freedom of Wrexham in a ceremony at the city's Guildhall on Monday, where McElhenney dedicated his award to the working class.

