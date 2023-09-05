American stuns Brits by thinking butter on a sandwich is a 'hack'

When building a sandwich, butter is a staple that provides flavour and prevents the sandwich from getting soggy - though this doesn't seem to be the case for some Americans...

One American woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her discovery that countries outside the US spread butter on their sandwich bread.

TikToker Amanda Rollins (@americanfille) posted a clip of herself making a sandwich with the condiment while she confessed this is something she doesn't typically do in the States.

“It occurred to me that French people do something very weird with sandwiches that I think you guys would find strange. This is butter," Rollins said.



“What they do, it’s like a classic sandwich. It’s ham, cheese, and butter.”

"Anyone outside the US would probably agree that butter on a sandwich is totally normal.

"But for many it's a brand new food hack that they're just discovering for the first time."

She added: "Now this concept is totally new for me and I gotta say I like it.

"It provides flavor and moisture to your sandwich but it doesn't make your sandwich soggy like mayo can."

Since posting the clip it has gone viral with 1.6m combined views, as people expressed their shock in the comments section.

One person said: "Everyone that isn’t from America eats a sandwich/baguette like that."

"Bestie I think the US is the one alone on that one," a second person wrote.

A third person added: "Genuinely baffles me that anyone can eat a sandwich without butter."

"I am completely confused… why have Americans only just discovered THE MAIN USE OF BUTTER," a fourth person replied.

Another person wrote: "I had absolutely no idea Americans don’t put butter on bread! No ordinary British sandwich would be without it. I have tubs in the fridge."

"What does the US use butter for if not to put in sandwiches??? I’m so confused that’s like it’s top use in the UK," someone else said.

