Anna Paul’s sister has surprising response to Mikaela Testa feud

TikTok drama is usually fleeting, but the saga that's unravelled between influencers Anna Paul and Mikaela Testa is firmly here to stay for now.

What started as a series of allegations from Testa about Paul and her family's conduct (which she's always denied), has spiralled into a global talking point - with Drake even weighing-in on it all during his concerts in Australia.

Just when we thought the dust was settling, Testa dropped a bombshell two-hour podcast episode titled 'My experience with the Paul family', complete with screenshots and receipts to backup her earlier claims. If you want the full low-down on how this all started, we've already wrapped that up for you here.

Meanwhile, Paul has been posting on social media as usual, albeit less-frequently, ignoring the backlash which saw her lose over one million followers.

But now, it seems to be spreading like wildfire, because the half-sister of Anna and Atis Paul has made a video making her feelings clear - and she's Team Mikaela.

Sarah Paul, who is a stay-at-home mum, has not been seen on her siblings' TikTok accounts, and the nature of their relationship is not known, but it's thought she shares a dad with Anna and Atis.

"I hand over heart just wanted to come on here and just express my gratitude for all the love, support, and kindness towards me in the last couple days,'" Sarah said in a video posted to TikTok, adding that it had been an "overwhelming and overstimulating time".

"I don't think I need to share anything about my dad and about his other family that hasn't already surfaced," Sarah continued, before dropping a bombshell no one could have predicted.

"One thing I truly wanted to come on here and say is, I one hundred per cent stand with Mikaela Testa", she added.

"Whatever happens for them [referring to her siblings] from here, it has nothing to do with her].

"Trust me, they are my family, and I do feel for bad and sorry for them in a sense...but I guess you can't save people."

She concluded by telling her followers: "I wanted to say publicly that I am proud of everybody that has been able to come out and speak their truth because to truly stand up for what is right and what is true takes a lot of guts."

Indy100 has contacted Anna Paul for comment.

