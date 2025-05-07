What are Azalea Trail Maids? Meet TikTok’s new obsession - and they have important jobs

If you've been on TikTok over the past few weeks, you've likely been greeted by pastel-drenched hats and and huge ruffled hoop skirts, worn by the Azalea Trail Maids - and they've become nothing short of social media sensations, mostly for confused non-Americans.

But who on Earth are they and where did they come from?

Well, unless you're well-travelled you've probably never heard of them, because Azalea Trail Maids are a long-standing tradition in Mobile, Alabama.

A concept that seems totally alien to anyone outside of the state, they're usually a group of 50 high school seniors chosen as "goodwill ambassadors" for the city that year, and attend over 400 community events while in their post.

@gracey_ryan trail maids love the kentucky derby #mobileazaleatrailmaids #mobileal #mobile #alabama #bestday #trailmaids #beautifulday #trail #kentuckyderby #appearence #group #bestfriends @Kentucky Horsewear @kentuckyderby

They're instantly recognisable by their clothes - the ultimate Southern Belle uniform - which consists of a 10-piece outfit (reportedly costing their families up to $6,000), including a ruffled bonnet, pantaloons, lace gloves, and a huge (we mean huge), brightly-coloured dress, complete with Bo Peep bow.

Each maid is assigned their own colour, which is either peach, blue, purple, yellow, or teal, and the 'Queen' trail maid is the only one that wears pink.

If you needed any more of an idea of just how coveted the spot of a trail maid is, many rehearse and revise for years ahead of the tough interview process to secure a spot. You'll also need a high GPA at school to be considered, too.

A quick browse of their official website demonstrates just how difficult it is to be considered as a trail maid. The interview process consists of an application, a school interview, and a county interview, before 'the Queen' (the leading trail maid), First Lady-in-Waiting and Second Lady-in-Waiting are chosen, followed by a 'coronation'.

The interview study guide suggests you're tested in four areas - history of Mobile, Alabama, including war time, the azalea trail, and Mardi Gras, attractions around the city, current events including politics, technology, and social impact, and finally, your personality.

However, they aren't without their controversies. 2009's trail maids were invited to Obama's inaugural parade to represent Alabama, however, president of the Alabama State Conference, Edward Vaughn, said their controversial, antebellum-inspired costumes were a "reminder of the slave era" and that the group were a "laughing stock".

But, they say their uniforms are actually inspired by the azalea blossom from where their name comes, and the group claims to have welcomed all races and backgrounds since the 1970s.

For those of us who weren't familiar with the trail maids until now, it's a lot to wrap your head around.

"If I was southern I would so partake in this", one commenter wrote under a viral video of the maids.

"As soon as the trail maids come out that means summer is coming", another added.

"I don’t know a single thing about azalea trail maids but i love seeing these dresses in my fyp every year", someone else joked.

Consider the trail maids our new Roman Empire.

