Bartender calls out customer asking for no ice thinking they'll get more alcohol

A bartender who seemingly rumbled one of her customers for trying to get more booze by asking for no ice in their drink – and called them out – has sparked fierce debate online.

Jemima June bartends in Nashville, Tennessee, and posted a TikTok about the customer. So far, it’s got more than 1 million views.

In the clip, the person is heard repeatedly asking for a tequila cranberry, with “no ice”.

June responded: “Just cause you say no ice doesn't mean you're gonna get more alcohol.”

“Double, that means you're gonna get more alcohol.”

Some commenters said she was unnecessarily frosty, and even accused her of giving “side eye”.

One person said: “OK but sometimes we just want more drink, not more alcohol, so we don't finish our mainly cup of ice in 5 seconds.”

Another person said: “Lol when you literally just don't want your drink getting watery.”

A third person added: “Lemme get no ice without the attitude.”

But others were more supportive, pointing out that bartenders often get similar requests from people demanding more booze.

@Jemimajune_/TikTok

One person said: “I'm a bartender in NY, where is the attitude in here exactly? She was nice.”

Another person said: “He keeps repeating no ice to her and then when she hands him the cup showing him there is no ice he says are you sure. He was definitely trying to get more.”

And one other added: “Us bartenders know exactly what no ice means. You knew instantly your face you're like okay no ice got it.”

