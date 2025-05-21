The song 'Hold My Hand' by Jess Glynne has been ingrained into the minds of Brits due to its mainstay on the Jet2holidays advert - and now travellers are using the song with the ad narration to share some chaotic videos from their holidays.

In the trending sound, the narrator enthusiastically says in the advert, "Nothing beats a Jet2holiday" and goes on to say all the discounts and savings the low-cost airline currently has on offer.

This, combined with the antics going on in the TikTok videos, makes for some hysterical viewing.

Here are some of the best videos from the trend.

One user, Giorgio Mundo (@giorgiomund) shared a video of a car that appears to have hit a barrier, causing it to balance on a ledge.









Others have shared when things have kicked off on board a plane, like TikToker Billy (@scotsmannn), who videoed two officers removing one of the passengers from a flight.





@scotsmannn Manchester to Heraklion October 2024 #jet2 #jet2holidays #ryanair #flightattendant #flightreacts #ukcomedy #manchester





It's not just on the flight where fights happen, as Georgia (@gr2003) posted a video of two guys squaring up to one another in a pool, with other people trying to intervene to de-escalate the situation.













Meanwhile, TikToker's are also dramatically lip syncing along to the advert in another related trend.

TikToker Alexandra Walton (@alexwalton9_) nailed her rendition and appeared just as enthusiastic as the narrator was, and many agree with the video getting over 10.6 million views.

"Great audition," the official Jet2 account said in the comment section.





@alexwalton9_ not the glasses









Creator Tilly Fullwood (@tillyfullwood) was in holiday mode when she and her family lip-synced to the ad while on board a flight on the way to their destination.









The trend caught the attention of Jess Glynne herself, who tried her hand at lip syncing to the narrator, with the added help of her girlfriend, Alex Scott.









Most of these incidents don’t appear to have taken place on Jet2 holidays, and there’s no suggestion of wrongdoing on Jet2’s part.

