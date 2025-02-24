TikTok trend is influencing people to get Botox in their feet for unexpected reason

Every time the beauty industry vows to take a step forward in self-love and embracing the natural, another wild treatment that no one could have predicted seems to appear out of the blue.

So far in 2025 we've already seen people using fillers in their ears (apparently your lobes say more about your age than you'd think), and bananas attempted to contend with Botox in the race for anti-ageing glory.

However, the latest trend in the space is far more practical than the nips and tucks that have come before it: High-heel Botox.

Exactly as it sounds, high-heel Botox involves injections of Botulinum toxin (AKA Botox) at various points in your feet so that you can wear heeled shoes without the agony.

Toxin is injected into the arch of the foot to block certain chemical signals from nerves that cause muscles to contract. Filler is then injected into the arch of the foot to create a 'cushion' effect.

“The treatment is for anyone who wears high heels regularly and gets significant pain in their feet while wearing them,” Dr Stephen Humble, a consultant in aesthetic medicine at Harley Street’s Hedox Clinic, told The Independent.

There, the treatment will set you back £590. “It’s very safe, but with any treatment there are always minor risks, like infection, allergy or bruising,” he continues. “One downside is that the foot is a sensitive area, so there’s some pain with the injection. Another is that it wears off over time, so you have to repeat the procedure.”

Despite only just taking off on social media, it's actually had its 'What the hell?' moment before, when it grew in popularity in 2022 from people seeking a practical solution to being able to wear their favourite heels pain-free.

But, that hasn't stopped people kicking up a fuss about it on TikTok.

"sooo this is why celebrities last hours in heels????", one person pointed out.

"I mean, if it hurts, it's because it's damaging your feet, so if it doesn't hurt, you'll never know the damage you're causing", another wrote.

"This is genius. I’m obsessed with stilettos but can’t wear them as they hurt", someone else added.

Even if you're not a heel-wearer, others have reported good things for helping foot pain in general.

There's not yet enough research to confirm the long-term impact of having this kind of treatment done, so definitely do your own research if you're thinking about it.

Effects are thought to last 3-4 months, so you'll definitely want to do your weekly shop in heels to make the most of it.

