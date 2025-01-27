People are getting filler in their ears and the internet says beauty has gone too far

Fillers, Botox, light therapy, salmon DNA injections - it's clear that our quest for beauty is only getting bigger - but there's a new treatment that has perked up the ears of social media users - because, for once, they think things have actually gone too far.

In a now-viral TikTok, Art Face Clinic posted a video of one of their clients getting injections in their earlobes, now known to be an earlobe rejuvenation treatment, done using hyaluronic acid fillers - the same ones used for lip filler treatments.

In the video, the aesthetician inserts a needle into the earlobe, before moving it between different angles to create volume and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.







♬ original sound - Aesthetics Clinic @art_face_clinic Earlobe rejuvenation treatment adds volume and restores a youthful shape to lobes that may have been elongated and stretched from wearing heavy or large earrings or due to the natural effects of gravity on the ears.





However, while tweakments generally are more accepted and widely-spoken about now (8.8 million Botox injections were administered in 2023), social media users say this type of treatment is simply unnecessary, and feeding insecurity in women.

"Not even my earlobes are safe?!", one person wrote, before another chimed in: "Ok this is getting out of hand now".

"Can we just age and live?", someone else added.

"Earlobe rejuvenation has become a really big thing because in the 90s and 2000s people had a lot of piercings, and began wearing really heavy earrings that caused a lot of sagging", leading aesthetician, Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, also known as The Aesthetics Doctor, tells us.









"It makes them look a lot older, especially if their face is nice and tight and lifted and their ear lobes are actually saying 'yes she is 55'".

He continues: "This treatment helps rejuvenate the earlobes and adds natural volume...we're doing lots of them at the moment actually...I'd say about a 300 per cent rise compared to last year."

When quizzed on the backlash the treatment was facing online, Dr Ahmed's outlook is that if something makes you feel good, you should do it.

"Everyone notices things about themselves that maybe others don't...if you're bothered about saggy earlobes that's your concern", he says.

So it would appear everyone's divided on this one for now, but as a treatment that currently feels alien and new, it's likely about to get a whole lot more popular.

