Experts debunk TikTok skincare trend using bananas as 'natural botox'

TikTok users are going bananas over the latest Gen Z skincare trend that apparently acts a "natural botox" - but experts disagree.

The hack involves using the inside of a banana peel and rubbing it all over your face for a few minutes, which people claim soothes, brightens and tightens skin.

Now creators are giving it a go themselves and incorporating it into their daily skincare routine to give viewers their verdict on the trend with some believing they've noticed a difference in their skin.

"This actually made my face feel so much tighter," one TikToker said, giving the hack a go.





Another creator said: "You don't need Botox, you don't," as she rubbed the banana peel on her face and said the fruit peel is "a winkle reducer, the riper the better" and mentioned how banana peel contains lutein which can "brighten, hydrate and soothe your skin".

However skincare experts have weighed in with their thoughts on the trend, and don't believe banana peel can replicate the results of Botox.

Dr Dave Reilly, Head Scientist at skincare Absolute Collagen told Daily Mail: "This trend has come from claims that banana skins contain ‘lutein,’ an antioxidant that can help brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles".

“While it may be true that banana peel contains this antioxidant, it will not be topically absorbed through direct application to the skin," and added that the "concentration of lutein in the peel is also not high enough to produce significant results".

He noted how people have also been been using banana peel as an exfoliant on their face, but described its effectiveness as "limited" and warn that it could "irritate your skin".

Meanwhile, dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav from Toronto posted a TikTok video on why people won't get the same results as Botox simply by rubbing banana peel on their face.

“There’s no topical or food supplement that is going to give you the same effect Botox can when you inject it,” she explained.

