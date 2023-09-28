What is 'boy math'? The latest TikTok trend explained

Over the past few months, the term 'girl math' has been all over social media as women reveal ways they rationalise spending habits so they see them as being 'free' or 'money-saving'.

But now a new trend sees the rise of 'boy math' which is all about making of fun men's habits and hypocritical behaviours - with some mathematical references here and there.

One popular example from the boy math trend includes when men like to embellish the truth about their height by saying they are 6ft tall when in reality they are actually 5'10.

"Boy math is being afraid of gold diggers when you only have 3 pairs of socks to your name," a viral tweet read, while another added: "Boy math is wanting 0 kids but having 0 condoms on hand."

@ryan.maxwell22 I found this thread and i am CACKLING. What's more boy math tho xo













One particular tweet noted the hypocrisy of men "putting on a jersey with another grown man's name on it every Sunday, while mocking the Beyhive."

While another referenced former president Donald Trump and his denial that he lost the 2020 US presidential election - "Boy math is telling everyone you won an election when you lost by millions of votes."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also joined in with the boy math trend as the representative for New York's 14th congressional district tweeted one referring to a possible government shutdown if a funding deal isn't agreed upon by representatives before Sunday (October 1).

"Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later," AOC wrote.

Elsewhere, a different boy math post went viral on the topic of controversial age gaps - "Boy math is waiting until her 18th birthday, and thinking that doesn't make you a pedophile," it read.

The boy math trend has become popular recently, but first began last month Twitter / X, began hypothesizing about "Boy Math" as a response to the girl math trend, according to Know Your Meme.

