Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has clapped back at Elon Musk after he said the politician is "not that smart".

The criticism from the SpaceX and Tesla CEO came after AOC compared New York's current influx of immigrants with that seen at the start of the 20th Century.

In a video posted to Instagram, the US representative explained: “The numbers — when it comes to people coming to New York City today — are nothing, I’m telling you, nothing, compared to the daily amounts of people that we saw coming in through Ellis Island in the first half of [last] century."

The popular Democrat also noted that "12 million immigrants passed through Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954."

She added: “We had seen just huge numbers of people coming in per day that far eclipsed what we’re seeing right now."





Inevitably, the clip was instantly shared across social media, with "anti-woke"-author Ashley St. Clair posting it to X/Twitter alongside the caption: "Girl math is saying immigrants coming legally through Ellis Island is the same as 3 million undocumented migrants pouring through our border and costing NYC $1,000,000,000 to house migrants for free in hotels."

Musk responded to St. Clair's post by remarking that AOC is "just not that smart.”

Rather than ignore the jibe, Ocasio-Cortez was more than happy to tear Musk's assessment apart, reminding him of her long string of achievements since taking office back in 2019.

"I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress," AOC retorted.

"Then I investigated Cohen, authored the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history and led [the ]creation of a US Climate Corps to create tens of thousands of new jobs.

She then ended her tweet with the mic drop: "Stay mad."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.