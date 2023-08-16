Woman gets pregnant every year just to avoid her period

Family influencer Chantel Schnider has revealed the unconventional way to dodge getting her period is by getting pregnant.

The mother of two is pregnant with her third child confessed about the extreme measure to avoid menstruation in a TikTok back in July.

In the brief clip posted on The Alexander Family's TikTok account (@thealexanderfamilyy), Schnider is dancing with her husband and two kids as she eats her strawberries.

The on-screen text read: “When he gets you pregnant every year so you don’t have to deal with a period," and the background sound to the video was "Thank you to my man."

“My pregnancies are absolutely miserable but somehow I’d still rather be pregnant [than have] a period," Schnider added further context on why she prefers pregnancy over getting her period.







Since sharing the clip, it has received 4.4m views with people sharing their mixed opinions and experiences in the comments.

One person said: "l had hysterectomy no period period."

"You're a super mom! We only want 2 lol," another person wrote, to which Schnider replied revealing how many kids she and her husband would like - "We want 8 or 10."

Someone else added: "Girl same I had 3 in 3 years haha 2020, 2021 and 2022."

"Ummm… even if it’s a joke it’s not really funny tbh" a fourth person commented.

When it comes to discussing periods, nearly half (48 per cent) of girls aged 14-21 in the UK are embarrassed by their periods a 2017 study from Plan International found.

While almost three-quarters (71 per cent) of girls admitted that they have felt embarrassed buying sanitary products.

