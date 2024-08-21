Charli XCX's 'brat' logo spotted in 16-year-old Marvel comic

Charli XCX's album brat has become one of the trends of 2024, not just because of the album and the art itself, but because of people having a 'brat summer'.

For those that don't know, a 'brat summer' embraces someone being themselves without caring what others think, usually in a messy, trashy and pretty wild way.

But Charli fans on X / Twitter and Reddit have spotted that the iconic album art may have first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Girl comic from Marvel which was published in 2007.

TikToker EricAtTheDisco explained this in a post.

"Charli XCX, if you're watching this, you might have some explaining to do..." he said.

"Charli XCX fans on Reddit and Twitter have discovered something pretty shocking. This is not from a comic panel from this year. This panel is from The Amazing Spider-Girl No. 4 which came out in 2007.

"Fans have discovered a character in this comic book with a green shirt with 'brat' in all lower case with a period."

Eric then showed the character with this shirt on throughout the comic.

He continued: "This is shocking because brat came out this year! In 2024! With the album cover looking like this..."

Eric showed an image of the brat album cover.

"So what is going on here?! The green? The lower case? The only thing that's different is just the period. This is insane. I just want to know, is Charli XCX an Amazing Spider-Girl fan? Is someone on her team a Spider-Girl fan? Do they love comics? Because this is nuts!



"Time sure is a funny thing, I swear."

And TikTokers have been sharing their thoughts in the comments.

One user said: "She is so Julia."

Another thought: "She deserves her own solo comic book run."

"That's a cool coincidence," wrote another.

One said: "This might be Julia."

"Ppl forget that brat is a bit of a 00s throwback LP. Shirts that read 'brat', 'b***h', 'princess', 'angel' were not uncommon. Lowercase with a period was also a popular aesthetic," said another.

This isn't the only time that Charli's album has come into use on social media. Recently model Emily Ratajkowski used a lyric from the album to respond to a misogynist comment she received on the street.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.