Emily Ratajkowski responded in the most Brat way possible after being told to put on a shirt by a random man in New York.

In the brief TikTok clip, which racked up hundreds of thousands of views in less than 24 hours, EmRata penned: "Wait for it: man tells me to put on a shirt."

The self-shot video shows the model and author walking down a NYC street in a tank top, with a man shouting: "Girl, put on a shirt!"

She then plays a snippet of Charli XCX's '365' from her latest album Brat with the lyrics: "Who the f**k are you? I'm a brat when I'm bumpin' that. Now I wanna hear my track, are you bumpin' that?"

Fans immediately flocked to her defence in the comments, with one viewer writing: "The audacity to speak to a stranger like that. You should dress and be whoever you choose to be."

Another added: "Imagine saying that to Emily Ratajkowski."

"And this happens to THEE Emily Ratajkowski. Imagine how us 'ordinary women' are treated & feel. She’s literally covered so much. disturbing," a third commented.

While another humoured: "Ohhh, he really didn’t know the queen he was talking to and in NYC crazyyy."

@emrata famously not demure, famously not mindful.





Emrata captioned the clip, "Famously not demure, famously not mindful," referencing the latest trend taking over TikTok.

Very demure, very mindful was birthed by TikToker Jools Lebron who boasts 1.2 million followers online. The self-proclaimed "fierce diva" created a satirical take on how people should act at work or in public and the phrase has been ringing in people's brains ever since.

