TikTok's bowl of chocolate covered strawberries video explained

If you've been on TikTok in the past few weeks there is a strong chance that you might have seen a video of a bowl of chocolate-covered strawberries and not thought much of it.

The video itself is nothing special. It's a 15-second clip of zooms on the aforementioned bowl of strawberries soundtracked by Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 hit 'What You Won’t Do for Love' and nothing else.

Yet at the time of writing this seemingly insignificant and pointless video has been viewed more than 300 million times on TikTok and also has more than 42 million likes and could be on its way to becoming one of the most successful videos in TikTok history.

The clip was shared on February 5th by the account @pr4yforgabs and has seemingly been jumped on by fellow TikTok users in an attempt for it to become the most-liked video on the platform.





However, the clip still has a long way to go to achieve that goal.

The current holder of the most-liked video on TikTok is an August 2020 clip of influencer Bella Poarch lip-synching the viral song 'M to the B.'

Many people on TikTok are campaigning for the strawberries to beat Poarch's video and has been boosted by top TikTok creators like Noah Glenn Carter.

The video has also kickstarted a trend on TikTok where people attempt to recreate the original video with their own delicacies all while using the same Caldwell song.

@_bcrumine oreo panckaes aahh





So that's that. Good luck bowl of strawberries. Enjoy your moment in the limelight.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel