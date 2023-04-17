Coachella called out for 'insane' food and drink prices at the festival

Coachella festival-goers have shared just how expensive the food and drink is in a viral TikTok.

The first weekend of the California music festival took place with headliners Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny who performed on Friday, K-pop girl group Blackpink on Saturday, and R&B singer Frank Ocean on Sunday, with all the musicians returning to the main stage for a second weekend on April 21-23.

And while people at the event may be enjoying the line-up, they're not loving the extortionate prices of food and drink inside the festival.

TikToker Jackie Tanti (@jackietanti) shared a brief clip of two iced coffees and two burritos and informed viewers of what it had set her and her friend back.

“Just so you all know, these two coffees and two burritos cost us $64. Capitalism really popped off today," she said which is around £51 approx.

In the caption, she added how this aspect is "the s***tiest part of coachella."

Since then, the video has gone viral with 2.8m views, 314,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who couldn't quite believe the eye-watering cost.

One person said: "I need a price breakdown Immediately!!!!!"

"This is why I never get jealous when Coachella takes over my feed every year," another person wrote.

A fellow festival goer added: "Bought 2 selters & a soft pretzel & it was almost $70 so yeah sounds about right."

"If I ever had the money to go to Coachella I would be broke by the end of the week," a fourth person commented.

On Twitter, the prices were dubbed "absolutely insane."

Meanwhile, if you're looking to go to the second weekend at Coachella then general admission tickets are on sale on the Coachella website for $549 (£441). VIP tickets while set you back $1,069 (£860).



