A couple has discovered secret rooms in their 130-year-old house, all thanks to a letter from the 'last surviving member' of the family that previously owned the property.

Courtney and Matt (@living_in_history) have been documenting their house renovations on TikTok after buying it from a historical society and previously revealed they received correspondence from Canada.

In the video, first posted in 2022, Courtney revealed “We got a letter addressed ‘purchaser'". Curious to find out more, they opened the letter to share what the previous owner had to say.

“It says, ‘Let me introduce myself. I am the last surviving member of the Madison family who once owned the house, and I grew up in it,’” read the letter. “‘I would like to … tell you about the secret rooms and a few things you may not have been told when you bought the house.’"



As a result of the letter, they were able to uncover a secret liquor cabinet above the fireplace in their front parlour which still had vintage bottles and cans of beer, bourbon and sherry along with French rosé wine from 1970 and cabernet sauvignon from 1989.

Next, the couple found the secret room which according to the letter is located “in the [bathroom], directly opposite the door in the wall.”

But, Courtney revealed that the hidden escape in the bathroom was "by far the scariest room” due to it looking run down and outdated but ultimately was the size of a crawl space.

“My guess is there probably used to be some kind of room up here,” said Courtney on this part of the house, “but really, it’s just a creepy attic space".

Across from the toilet, there was also a small locked door which the couple opened to reveal a sizable storage room.

“There is this huge space,” she explained. “We’re going to try and figure out how to use this space, but right now it’s just kind of a cool, cool room.”

Since sharing their discoveries, the video received 1.8m views, as people in the comments shared how they would feel if they found out their house contained secret room they previously weren't aware of.

One person joked: "This is the first chapter of a book that involves putting together magic armour and slaying the family curse demon".



"You have THREE secret rooms in your new house. How lucky can you get!!!" another person said.

Someone else wrote: "So cool! That is awesome that they reached out to you to give you the history."

"I'd be worried there maybe some dark history about those secret rooms," a fourth person commented.

