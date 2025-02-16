BookTok left reeling after major novel gets TV adaptation 'scrapped'

Fans of A Court of Thorns and Roses have been left devastated as the TV show adaptation is reportedly "dead" at Hulu, as per Deadline.

The series had been in the works since 2021, and the book by Sarah J Maas, despite being released in 2015, has blown up in the last 12 months thanks to reading enthusiasts on the 'BookTok' side of TikTok.

The original ACOTAR story, which is the first in a series of five, follows Feyre Archeron, a 19-year-old huntress, "who is kidnapped and brought to the faerie lands of Prythian after she kills a faerie wolf", according to Audible.

The novel has since gone on to sell 38 million copies in the English language alone.

Maas herself was thought to be working on the script for the TV adaptation, along with Ronald D. Moore, who spearheaded Starz’s adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander,” who has since been confirmed to have dropped out.

And now the series has taken another blow, because reports suggest it could be getting scrapped by the streaming service all together.

While Hulu has not yet released a statement, after multiple reports emerged, fans reactions are already pouring in.

"Such a bummer. My wife was really looking forward to seeing Feyre and Rhysand brought to life on screen. Hopefully another network picks it up, the series deserves a proper adaptation", one person wrote.

"Ah man, that sucks. I was low-key excited about this, even though I don’t know a ton about it", another chimed in.





"A starbucks barista just fell to their knees", someone else joked.

But not all is lost, because other reports suggest the show is simply "no longer in active development", which doesn't necessarily mean it's gone for good - it just means work on the show has paused for now.

So, that gives us time to sit back, re-read the entire series, and wait for an official update.

Indy100 has contacted Hulu for comment.

