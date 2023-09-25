Daughter and mum catch dad 'having an affair' after ending up in the same restaurant

A man was allegedly caught having an affair by none other than his wife and daughter after they turned up at the same restaurant,

A TikToker called Lori uploaded footage of her mum looking at a menu, with a text overlay that reads: "Me and my momma (sic} went out to eat and saw my dad with his side chick."

The video then zooms into a man seated in a booth across the restaurant.

"You see your daddy?" Lori's mother can be heard asking, to which she replies: "Yeah."





But the story doesn't end there. When asked in the comments if Lori and her mum then went over to say "hi" to the philandering father, the TikToker replied: "Yes we spoke!"

As for the other comments, one said the cheating rogue should pay for their meal.

"I’d let [the stagg] know he’ll be handling the check," they wrote.



Another suggested: "Let your mom call him and say, 'Where are you?'."

And a third remarked simply: "The dad has an attitude!!!!"

Lori hasn't issued any further updates on the situation since uploading the video last month, but we can only imagine the encounter resulted in some pretty awkward discussions around the dinner table...

