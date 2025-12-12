Taylor Swift is seen in tears in her new Disney+ documentary series The End of an Era as she reflects on the tragic Southport stabbings that occurred during her Eras Tour.

Backstage footage shows the singer emotional before meeting survivors and families of the victims of the July 2024 attack at a Swift-themed event in Southport, where three young girls were killed and others injured.

Swift struggled to talk about the violence and was comforted by her mother before going onstage at Wembley Stadium. The documentary highlights her effort to balance grief with performing for fans.

