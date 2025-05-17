These are the best videos from the 'Feel ugly?' viral TikTok trend

We're all used to seeing fan edits of our favourite celebrities, but in a fun twist, people are boosting their own confidence by making fan edits of themselves in a fun new TikTok trend.

In the videos, we see creators begin by recording themselves with the caption: "Feel ugly? Make an edit of yourself to boost your confidence."

It then cuts to a slowed-down, stylised montage which plays while the TikToker hits different poses, just like Timothee Chalamet and other big stars do in the viral fan edits you typically see on the platform.

All this, while the 2006 song "Got That Good" by Rasheeda, which has had a renaissance, plays in the video.

TikToker Adam (@adamlifestylexo) perfectly nailed the trend with his video receiving over 8.3 million views as he changed up his angles and poses.





"Leave some girls for the rest of us," one person asked in the comments section.

A second person said, "I see a baddie when I see a diva."

"LADIES CALM DOWNNNN , LOOK AR THIS DIVA," a third person added.

Another instance came from creator Sophie (@sophie_therookie_tok), who had her poses down to a tee in the 12-second clip, which now has 10.8 million views.

One person said in the comments section: "No hate, but you should be more careful with what you post, pretty sure it's against community guidelines to be that gorgeous."

"You look amazing girl," a second person wrote.

A third person added: "You ate!!..and ate..and ate.."

When it comes to pets, their owners are their biggest fans, so it's no surprise some furry friends were a subject for the trend as a fan edit was posted by @pymtheshowercat of Pym, you guessed it... in the shower.





@pymtheshowercat Vogue and soggy #pym #showercat #pymtheshowercat #soggy #soggytime #capcut #meme





"Vogue and soggy," the caption read for the video that now has a whopping 10.7 million views.

One person in the comments section wrote: "Showed this to my cat and she meowed."

"WHO IS THIS DIVA??" a second person asked.

A third person added: "I know a baddie when I see one."

Elsewhere, 'I'm so hungry I could eat...' TikTok trend explained, and what's TikTok's 'forgot that inside the icon' trend?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.