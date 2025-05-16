Charli XCX has inspired many recent social media trends with Brat Summer and 'party 4 u', and this latest trend uses a particular lyric in a track from Brat, where people share nostalgic throwback snaps of their younger selves.

It's from the 'Girl, so confusing' remix ft Lorde, where during the New Zealand singer's verse she says: "Forgot that inside the icon there's still a young girl from Essex."

The trend sees TikTokers share a two-photo slide show where the first is a picture of themselves from today with the caption "Forgot that inside the icon" and then the second photo is the older snap with the line "There's still a young girl from..." and instead of "Essex" the users change this to where they're from.

Here are some of the best examples from the trend.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) participated in the trend, sharing an iconic comparison where she shared a photo of herself today and then a younger photo with the caption: "There's still a young girl from High Wycombe."

TikTok/leighannepinnock

"WAIT UR FROM WYCOMBE. FINALLY WYCOMBE IS GETTING SOME RECOGNITION," one person said.

A second person wrote: "This woulda been a look on Pinterest."

"Always been THAT girl," a third person added.

While TikToker Latisha Clark (@latishaclarkkatishaclarkk) posted a comparison with a similar pose and smile in both snaps from today and when she was a kid.

"There's still a young girl from Brisbane," she wrote on the photo of herself as a youngster.

TikTok/latishaclarkk

A third example is from TikToker @6kenza, who in the caption wrote: "The highlights in my hair at 7 is killing me purrr."

True to the trend, she shared a photo of her adult self, followed by an adorable snap of her as a child with the text: "There's still a young girl from Belgium x."

TikTok/6kenza





