Jedward create TikTok anti-war anthem for Ukraine

Jedward have taken to TikTok with a new anti-war anthem in support of Ukraine.

The twins chanted "Glory, glory, to Ukraine" to the tune of 'We Will Rock You' on top of an army tank, before adding: "President Zelensky, Ireland supports you."

Regularly known for speaking up on current affairs, the pair say they found the tank while out on a walk, and aren't actually in Ukraine.

"You just jended the war with this," one user commented, while another chimed in writing "Putin been real quiet since you posted this."

