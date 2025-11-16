Everyone is getting into their 'flow state' - new TikTok trend explained

People are sharing the hyper-specific ways they get into their "flow state," and the videos are taking over TikTok For You pages.

Think efficiency sometimes combined with multitasking and a little bit of chaos to a point where you are so hyper-focused on the different things you're doing - that's when you've reached your "flow state".

For example, when you're eating your favourite meal and drink combo while also being locked in watching a TV show and also scrolling on your phone.

That's just one instance, but TikTok is full of specific and niche ways to reach a "flow state" so it's different for everyone.

Here are some of our favourite videos from the trend:

TikToker @haybaybay_spam shared a video of herself eating and drinking with the text: "When I'm eating the wings and fries at the same time while also getting water and I genuinely reach flow state."

This video has over 8.9 million views, and people in the comments shared their thoughts.





@haybaybay_spam don’t know what else to post nowadays





One person said, "Then you exit flow state & realize you just ate 10 wings & a large fries in 48 seconds."

"Equilibrium type s***," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "When I hit the flow state and can’t stop to put on my show. That’s when you know."

"When I'm listening to my curated playlist while scrolling on Pinterest and I genuinely hit flow state," TikTok @lidilaaa posted, along with a video of herself doing this.









"Favorite pastime," one person agreed.

A second person added, "Scrolling, jamming, and thriving."

"Thank you for reminding me. I’m about to go do this rn," a third person said.

Creator @larataz posted, "When me and my hg [home girl] are debriefing and we are both typing so fast our texts start overlapping each other and we genuinely reach flow state."

The post has since received over 16 million views, and plenty could relate in the comments.





One person said, "Hitting that backspace real fast bc the question has been answered before even asked."

"And you have multiple convos over many apps," a second person posted.

A third person shared, "THIS IS SOOOO FLOW STATE."

"When I'm drinking a martini and eating crispy rice at the same time while also listening to the tea being spilled and I geniunely reach a flow state," creator @gretalouisetome shared.





@gretalouisetome dream rotation





"Dreamiest of dream dates," one person commented.

Another person shared, "No wait this is so real."

"This is an amazing feeling that can’t be replaced," a third person wrote.

Where does the original audio come from?

The audio that people use on TikTok as part of the "flow state" trend is actually from a viral YouTube video of content creators Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star, specifically when Jeffree is rearranging eyeshadows around and Shane gives a stunned reaction.

The clip has since resurfaced and been reshared on TikTok with one user joking, "To me this was neuroscience."





@jenniferlaz_1 No bc what was in the air back then💀 #jeffreestar #shanedawson #conspiracy #viral

