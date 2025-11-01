'What's Up?' x 'Beez in the Trap' TikTok trend explained

An unlikely musical mash-up of Nicki Minaj and 4 Non Blondes is taking over TikTok - but what exactly is it all about?

If you've been scrolling on your For You Page lately, then you may have heard Minaj’s 2012 tune 'Beez in the Trap' with 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 hit 'What’s Up?'

The remix was first created by TikTok creator @dj.auxlord, who often puts together random tunes you wouldn't expect to work together but seemingly do, and this particular remix was first shared back in August and began going viral this month.

How does the trend work?

In the viral videos, two people stand back to back as the camera pans on one person's lip-syncing to 'What's Up?' Then, as the tune plays, the camera pans around to the other person as 'Beez in the Trap' comes, where they then lip-sync to the song.

The best videos from the trend

There have been over 870,000 videos made to this remix, and so here is a roundup of the best clips from this viral trend.

Miss Trunchbull and Bruce Bogtrotter

The most popular video from the trend was by @almayduh where the two people dressed as Miss Trunchbull and Bruce Bogtrotter from from Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel and the 1996 film Matilda — and of course not forgetting the chocolate cake!

Since posting the video has over 124.3 million views, and 20.3 million likes, with people in the comments section showing their love for the funny take on the trend.





@almayduh Beez in the chokey #couplescostume #halloween #matilda #trunchbull #youcandoitbruce @Libby 💋 ⎕

One person said, "You gettin 10s across the boards from us Millennials for this one."

"Best thing I’ve ever seen," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "The trunchbull teeth 🤣 you guys look perfect."

"THIS IS MY FAVE COSTUME IVE SEEN THIS YEAR," a fourth person commented.





Outerbanks' Madelyn Cline and Drew Starkey

Fans of the Netflix series Outerbanks will have loved seeing castmates Madelyn Cline and Drew Starkey coming together to do their take on the trend.

The video has 89.1 million views, and 14.6 million likes, with Outbanks fans taking to the comments section to show their appreciation and thank them for the video.









@madelynclineagain Camerons have entered the chat #whatsup

"Name a more iconic sibling duo in TV," one person said.

A second person wrote, "sarah and rafe in another universe."

"THEY HEARD OUR WISHES," a third person added.

A fourth person posted, "Everyone say 'Thank you Maddie' for this!!!"





Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

If there is a trend, then you can always count on the Kardashian-Jenners to join in, and in this instance, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner made a video lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj and 4 Non Blondes.

This clip now has 39.8 million views, 6.1 million likes, while people in the comments

One person said, "The millennial pause is killing me," referring to Khloe at the beginning.

A second person wrote, "I feel like this should have been opposite lol," as Khloe sang "What’s Up?" and Kylie rapped to "Beez in the Trap."

"I think this needs to be reversed lol," a third person agreed.

A fourth person commented, "King Kylie and Khlo money!?!??"





Jimmy Fallon and Malala Yousafza

Activist Malala Yousafza appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and backstage she and Jimmy did the trend as Jimmy sang 'What’s Up?' and Malala then rapped to 'Beez in the Trap'.

Both an unexpected remix and duo, but viewers clearly loved it, as the video has 83.7 million views and almost 12 million likes.





"Keep forgetting Malala is in our timeline and not the 50s or smth," one person admitted.

A second person wrote, "Someone who will go down in history is singing Nicki Minaj rn."

"Oh my god I don’t think people understand how revolutionary this," a third person said.

A fourth person added, "People forget that Malala is Gen Z."

