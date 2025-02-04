What is the Gen-Z shake? Younger version of the 'millennial pause' has been uncovered

Gen-Z, we owe our millennial friends an apology, because there's a new trend that might just rival the level of cringe of the 'millennial pause' - and we're responsible for it.

The millennial pause became a 'thing' when Gen Z-ers noticed older people they knew or watched on social media would leave a pause at the start of videos before speaking.

No one's entirely sure why or how it came to be, but some of those who have been guilty of it say they want to ensure they're ready before they start talking. Makes sense.

But who are we to judge? Because Gen Z are now coming under fire themselves for what's being dubbed the 'Gen Z shake' - and you're never going to be able to unsee it.

Gen Z makes up 60 per cent of TikTok users, so there's no shortage of videos from content creators in that bracket. But have you ever noticed that they always seem to adjust the camera after they've started recording?

Say hello to the Gen Z shake.

Think of it as the total opposite to the millennial pause - Gen Z are quite literally so excited to start recording, that they set the camera off and begin yapping before they've even found a stable surface for their phone.

@mrjoelmaguire Yeah so anyway #millennial #genz #generations #funny #relatable #impressions #comedyskit #sketchcomedy

A number of high-profile faces have been guilty of doing it, including David Dobrik and Chris Olsen.

"Gen Z shake just feels like a FaceTime", one person pointed out on a video explaining the differences between the trends.

"Gen z shake isn’t that bad though, it feels real", another added, while someone else chimed in: "It's better than a boomer rant."

It's about to become battle of the generations.

Why not read...

What are 'Disney knees'? Nostalgic TikTok trend explained

Charli XCX's 'white powder' Brat vinyl slammed for glamourising drugs

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.