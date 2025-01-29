What is gleeking? 'Disgusting' bodily function is trending on TikTok

Have you heard of the term "gleeking" that has been making the rounds of TikTok as of late?

(And no it's not to do with the popular musical comedy TV series Glee, the actual meaning actually quite gross and bizarre...)

A quick TikTok search of the word will bring up people showing off their "gleeking" skill as they press their tongues to the roof of their mouth.

In doing so, this applies pressure to the submandibular gland where saliva builds up (when released it helps to break down food and digestion), and then when push your mandible forward it causes the saliva to shoot out from your mouth.

Recently, people have been taking to TikTok to demonstrate to others how to gleek, though apparently experts say only 35 per cent of the population can gleek, and an even smaller number can do this function on demand as just 1 per cent.

For those who gleek it is often by accident, and in particular can occur when you're yawning.

People that can gleek have said online that they can't stop doing it, in one viral TikTok user @savernelive displayed her gleeking abilities and added: "POV: You are addicted to gleeking" and this video has over 304,000 likes.





While viewers in the comments section shared their thoughts on gleeking and whether or not they can do it themselves.

One person said: "I KEEP DOING IT ON ACCIDENT IN PUBLIC AND I STILL DONT UNDERSTAND HOW I DO IT".

"My brother does it always when lm in a serious situation in my FACE," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I’ll sit behind people and gleek all over the people I don’t like, it’s so funny omg".

While it is an unusual skill to have, it unfortunately has no benefit, but it also isn't harmful either.

Mark S. Wolff, DDS, PhD, Dean of the School of Dental Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, noted: “It’s the salivary glands doing what the glands are supposed to do".

Have you tried to see whether you have the "gleeking" ability?

Elsewhere, Gen Z 'micro-retiring’ might be the most ridiculous career trend yet and ‘You’re so funny’ TikTok trend is revealing people’s darkest secrets.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.