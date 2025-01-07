Influencers are guessing the price of foods in Harrods and it's worse than you think

Harrods is a staple of London - it stocks some of the world's most luxury brands, it has over 150 years of heritage behind it - and it can be very, very expensive.

But despite going in with an open mind and an open wallet, creators on TikTok have been left stunned by the cost of some of the food hall's staple items.

Look, no one goes into Harrods expecting to pay less than £10 for a punnet of strawberries - but £48? We're running out of ways to defend them here.

Content creators, Angelina and Shivani, filmed themselves in the department store picking up various items and guessing the price - before leaving themselves flabbergasted by the real cost.

One of the items in the line of fire included a tub of caviar. "Caviar's spenny [sic], it's fish eggs... £120", Angelina enthusiastically guessed.



The real price tag? £6,600.

Another was a small chocolate bar wrapped in a white box, which Shivani assumed couldn't cost more than £7 (which is still a pretty penny more than a bar of Dairy Milk).

"£45!" Angelina confirmed, as her friend looked on with disgust.

It would turn out that 1kg of steak will also set you back £600, a box of chopped berries £10 and a box of macaroons £150.

"£600 for a 1kg steak, I can go to Costco and get 123 [of them]," one person noted in the comments.

Another wrote: "I gasped more and more throughout this."

Lesson of the day: Never underestimate the spending ability of rich people.

