What is the 'hey and goodnight' TikTok prank trend?

Some guys may have noticed they're getting calls from their pals to say "hey and goodnight" and it's all part of a hilarious new TikTok trend.

Unlike their wives and partners, it seems lads don't call up their friends or family before bed - and it's been hilarious to see all the reactions they've been getting from doing this.

One of the funniest saw TikToker Nae (@naethegirl) get her boyfriend to call his friends and family to say "hey and goodnight".

"Hey I was just calling you to say goodnight," the boyfriend said to his male friend or relative on the other side of the line.

Taken aback, it prompted him to exclaim "What?!" as the boyfriend wished him goodnight again.

"Stop saying that s***" the guy responded.

More goodnight phone calls were made in the two and a half minute video, and all the reactions were entertaining.





@naethegirl Why can’t yall just tell each other goodnight😂😂😂 what’s the problem lol

The video now has 1.6 million views, 311,000 likes, as viewers judged the reactions in the comments section.

One person said: "First caller got some built up trauma."

"Second one comes from a loving home," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Is the first one a stranger??? My goddd."

Another example was from creator Vickie (@vickiexxhyde) who shared the various calls her boyfriend made to wish people goodnight as he was going to sleep.

"They’re all the same person it’s scary," she added in the caption as each guy her boyfriend rang would say something along the lines of "Alright, have a goodnight bro."





@vickiexxhyde they’re all the same person it’s scary #friends #friend #goodnight #night #bff #bf #bffs #nightcall

Since posting, the video now has 3.8 million views, 908,000 likes, and thousands of comments who loved all the responses from the friends.

"The one who asked 'you alright' is a real one!" one person said.

A second person wrote: "The way NONE of them questioned it."

"Why are they all gentle parenting him," a third person added.

A fourth person commented: "I’m actually dying that they all were like 'alright goodnight'".

In a viral video from Brittany (@brittanyydianee_), her husband called his friends, but they both had a hard time keeping it together as he had to mute his phone so they could get all the laughs out.

When he did manage to say he called to say goodnight, the confused friend responded: "Hmm? What the f***?

The friend then asked: "You lonely or some s***?"

While another friend he called ended up calling him back out of concern to make sure everything was alright, given the out-of-character goodnight call.





@brittanyydianee_ Late night shenanigans . 😂#prank #fyp #husbandandwife

The video now has 10.5 million views, 1.7 million likes, and more than 20,000 comments from viewers.

One person said: "I hope he had voice isolation on."

"Turn your voice isolation on around her lmao," a second person wrote.

A third person posted: "Oh he got some real friends! Blessed for sure."

"The one who called back was making sure he wasn't going to hurt himself or something lol I love that!" a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, what is the 'current boyfriend' prank TikTok trend? and Charli XCX is going viral again thanks to 'propaganda I will not be falling for' TikTok trend.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.