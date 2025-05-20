TikTokers have had enough of certain viral trends and have expressed it by sharing a list of things they declared as "propaganda I will not be falling for", and it has now become a trend in itself.

This trend has also caused yet another Charli XCX song to go viral, and no we're not talking about 'party 4 u', it's 'I think about it all the time' featuring bon iver, off of the British singer's remix album Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat.

In the videos, people post videos of themselves and write, "propaganda I am not fall for" and proceed to list all the various things they're well and truly over - everything from labubus, to AI employees and the situationships.

"So we had a conversation on the way home, "Should I stop my birth control?/'Cause my career still feels small in the existential scheme of it all," is the part of Charl's song which plays in the videos.

For TikToker Sahara (@ccardona.0416), some of the "propaganda" she isn't falling for includes, "boys with sisters being 'more respectful', labubus, plastic surgery which gets rid of ethnic features, white 'refugees' from South Africa..."

The list continued, "...making AI art more 'accessible', Melania Trump, Spain, male loneliness epidemic, SW (sex work) being 'empowering' for women," and "Republicans/Democrats pretending to care about Palestine."





Since sharing, the video now has 2.6 million views, 563,000 likes and thousands of comments from viewers who shared their thoughts.

"Sorry but i WILL be falling for the labubu propaganda everytime," one person said.

A second person added, "Melania isn't a diva. She willingly married Trump."

"Spain is actually worth the hype I’m sorry," a third person shared.

Another example was from creator Zeng (@dilfhonkers) who isn't falling for the propaganda of "employment, working, job, job application, a 9-5, saving money," and "studying".

To emphasise his dislike for these matter, he censored each of the words.





The video now has 2.1 million views, as viewers found the TikToker's post hilariously relatable.

One person said: "No genuinely can we just exist."

"Thank you for bleeping the words out those words I find extremely scary and triggering," a second person wrote.

A third person posted: "This is it this is the one."

TikToker Ashlin (@ashlinaus) listed all the "propaganda" she isn't falling for.

"Being religious automatically makes you a good person, 'I got cosmetic surgery for myself,' sureeee, getting married before the age of 23 LOL, you need a degree to be successful, drugstore and expensive makeup are the same," and "making your own kids pay rent to live at home".





@ashlinaus (Edit: please don’t comment about medical related, weight loss, gender, or removing abnormalities procedures I’m not talking about yall 😭🙏🏾)

This now has 451,000 views, and 74,000 likes as viewers in the comments section shared their thoughts.

"HEAVYYYYY on #1", one person wrote.

A second person commented: "Marrying before 23 is fine if you have the right person lmao?"

"The only one I disagree with is makeup I have gotten better results using drugstore," a third person said.

"You won't get me suckers," creator @ohhbrotherr123 declared as she shared the various things she reckons are "propaganda".

She started the list off with the quote "Nice guys always finish last," and then followed it up with "native deodorant, (TW) situationships, iPhone 17, Moonbeam icecream, tank tips over 30$, Dubai chocolate, AI employee, Frank Ocean hate," and concluded with "Nice guys always finish last," again.

@ohhbrotherr123 you won’t get me suckers

The video has 1.4 million views, 311,000 likes, and a lot of comments from viewers.

"'Nice guys always finish last' always comes from men who will ruin your life," one person wrote

A second person posted: "HEAVY ON NATIVE DEODORANT."

"I hate to admit it but Dubai chocolate is soooo bomb" a third person shared.

