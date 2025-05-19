What is the 'current boyfriend' prank TikTok trend?

A new hilarious relationship trend (or should we say prank) is taking over TikTok at the moment, where girlfriends are referring to their significant other as their "current" boyfriend.

"Current" in the sense that they're together currently but may not be in the future.

In the videos, we see the women say this casually in conversation with their boyfriends, sometimes it's so subtle that they have to repeat the phrase. But when the boyfriends clock it, all of them are pretty up front and vocal with their feelings.

In a video posted by Love Island USA star Leah Kateb (@leah.kateb), she pranked her boyfriend and fellow Islander Miguel Harichi.

She began by saying: "Okay so I'm here with Miguel, my current boyfriend... and we're going to do a fit check."

Immediately, Miguel's expression changed upon hearing "current" as he asked his girlfriend, "What the f*** did you just say?"

Leah repeated it again, and elaborated by saying "as in the man right now," causing a sarcastic chuckle from Miguel.

When she revealed it was just a trend, Miguel said he knew his other half was "doing some foolishness".

The video now has more than 8 million views, 1.5 million likes, and thousands of comments from their fans who were entertained by Miguel's reaction to the prank.

"Oh he’s STRICT," one person said.

A second person added, "Girl his ears got SO RED after you said current boyfriend."

"*Fake laugh* 'two seconds' PLS he was like hold on we need to talk off camera," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented: "The way he looked up and thought about it HEAVY."

Another example is from creator Ashley Koi (@ashley.koi) where she introduced her "current boyfriend", Owen, who straight away questioned the description.

"Current?" he asked as he frowned in confusion.

Owen added, "Yeah she would never say that... what the f**k," as Ashley couldn't contain her laughter any longer.









"My hands are sweaty," she shared.

To which her boyfriend hilariously quipped back: "They deserve to be!"

The video now has more than 4.2 million views, 719,000 likes, and lots of comments from viewers

One person said, "Running a TIGHT ship."

"He clocked that so fast he don’t play," a second person wrote.

A third person commented: "Your hands deserve to be sweating is hilarious."

"He basically said 'ho is you cool?'" a fourth person added.

A third instance came from TikToker Tori (@toricoolman) who began by speaking directly to the camera to introduce her boyfriend who sat next to her in the car.

"Hey guys, me and my current boyfriend are gonna do Never Have I Ever," she said.

But before she could even finish her sentence, her boyfriend interjected, "Your current boyfriend? Are you planning on having another one in the future?

"Wow, never have I ever been so f***ing offended, there you go," as the couple laughed together.





The clip has received 1.6 million views, 309,000 likes, and more than a thousand comments from people who found the boyfriend's reaction humorous.

One person wrote: "I love how many divas this trend is revealing."

"The monotone makes it 100xs funnier," a second person said.

A third person shared: "A man that can express his feelings is such a green flag!"

"He did NOT let that slide," a fourth person posted.

There is also another similar prank circulating TikTok where girlfriends are referring to their boyfriend as their "friend" (talk about a demotion).

"Okay guys, today I'm going to be asking my friend questions only girls should know," said TikToker @jerjer.2.0, whose boyfriend was next to her as he shook his head in disbelief at what he was hearing.

"Friend? I'm going to be asking my friend some questions" the boyfriend repeated back to her, as she pretend to be clueless as to what he was on about.

But he continued to insist, "Put 'boy' in front of it."





The video has since reached 11.8 million views, 2.1 million likes and lots of comments from people sharing their thoughts.

"I'm crying his attitude," one viewer said.

Another person shared, "The way he physically flinched."

"His face OMG HAHA," a third person commented.

