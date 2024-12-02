Controversial TikToker Harrison Sullivan, also known as HSTikkyTokky, has taken to the internet to show off his new £700,000 car, amid UK police issuing a 'wanted' notice for the content creator.

Sullivan filmed himself sat on top of the Lamborghini SVJ Roadster, which he claimed to have bought, shortly after claiming the "matrix is at his doorstep".

Police urged the 23-year-old, who regularly posts from his home in Dubai, to hand himself in, after he missed a court date linked to the crash of a McLaren in Surrey earlier this year.

The incident in question was well-documented on TikTok, and saw Sullivan get into an accident alongside fellow creator, General G.

"The Matrix has officially declared war on me. Why? Because I refuse to play by their rules", he told followers in a video after his mugshot hit headlines.

He went on to claim: "The so-called incident in March? It's an excuse. A fabricated story to make me look guilty. To suppress me, to suppress the truth, and most importantly, to suppress you."

He was most recently seen in Qatar for a Misfits boxing event last week, which he was due to compete in, but pulled out of at the last minute, citing a "shoulder injury".

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to find 23-year-old Harrison Sullivan, who is wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to several driving offences in Virginia Water in March.

"Sullivan has links to Essex but is believed to have left the country. While we request the public’s help to locate him, we are making a direct appeal to Sullivan to return to the UK and cooperate with authorities."

